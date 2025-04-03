“Nothing in my life mattered” - Nico Carrillo says heartbreaking loss to Nabil Anane sent him into a spiral

Nico Carrillo admitted that "nothing mattered" in his life mattered temporarily after losing against Nabil Anane.

On Jan. 24, Carrillo was supposed to challenge Superlek for his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title. The champion pulled out due to an injury, leading to ONE re-booking Carrillo against Anane for the division's interim title.

According to Carrillo, he endured the worst periods of making weight, leaving him unable to deliver a world-class performance. Anane knocked him down thrice before securing a first-round knockout win.

During an interview with Bloody Elbow, Carrillo opened up about the mental struggles he endured following his loss against Anane at ONE 170:

"It absolutely had to happen. I said in interviews before, my mindset stood still after the loss, until the point that nothing in my life mattered at all - nothing at all - apart from getting back into the winner’s column."

Following his win against Carrillo, Anane was matched up against Superlek to unify the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai division.

Superlek missed weight and failed his hydration test for the ONE 172 bout, forcing him to vacate his title. Anane won by unanimous decision and remained the interim bantamweight Muay Thai champion.

Check out Nico Carrillo's entire interview with Bloody Elbow below:

Nico Carrillo starts featherweight chapter at ONE Fight Night 30

Shortly after ONE 170, Nico Carrillo announced he was moving up from bantamweight to featherweight. The Scottish striker credited his decision to the brutal weight cut he endured before fighting Nabil Anane.

Carrillo's first featherweight challenge goes down on Friday, April 4, during ONE Fight Night 30. 'King of the North' looks to extend his promotional record to 5-1 against Sitthichai, the number four-ranked featherweight.

Sitthichai is a former eight-time kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion who holds wins against Masaaki Noiri and Tawanchai under the ONE banner.

ONE Fight Night 30 takes place inside the legendary combat sports venue of Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Friday's event can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with a Prime Video subscription.

