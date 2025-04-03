“I need to prove a lot of people wrong” - Nico Carrillo hell-bent on getting his retribution at ONE Fight Night 30

Former top-ranked ONE Championship bantamweight Muay Thai contender 'King of the North' Nico Carrillo of Scotland is looking to redeem himself when he makes his featherweight debut in the world's largest martial arts organization this weekend.

Carrillo is coming off a January loss to eventual ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane at ONE 170. The 26-year-old then made the decision to move up to featherweight after the harrowing first-round stoppage defeat.

Now, 'King of the North' is ready to make his ONE Championship featherweight Muay Thai debut, and he wants to prove his doubters wrong.

He told the world's largest martial arts organization in a recent interview:

"I do have a point to prove. My life has stood still for this. I can’t just take time off after what happened, it can’t happen. I need to prove a lot of people wrong."

Needless to say, Nico Carrillo will have his work cut out for him when he makes his debut in the 155-pound division, as he takes on an absolute legend of the game in his next fight.

Nico Carrillo to battle Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in massive featherweight Muay Thai debut at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video

'King of the North' Nico Carrillo will look to leave a lasting first impression in his initial foray into ONE Championship's stacked featherweight Muay Thai division when he faces 'Killer Kid' Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

The two will throw down at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, April 4th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

