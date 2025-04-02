“It does feel like a new beginning” - Nico Carrillo ready to start fresh in first foray in the featherweight Muay Thai division

Former ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger 'King of the North' Nico Carrillo of Scotland is leaving the bantamweight division behind as he heads into the thick of the mix at featherweight in ONE Championship.

The former No.2-ranked Carrillo, who cited difficulty making the bantamweight limit, will make his featherweight debut in the world's largest martial arts organization this weekend, and the 26-year-old Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy can't wait to get the ball rolling.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Carrillo talked about adapting his body to the featherweight division, which has been smooth and insightful.

'King of the North' said:

"It does feel like a new beginning. I’ve been enjoying this a lot more. I’ve not had to be in a calorie deficit for weeks on end so I’ve been able to eat more and learn more. I’ve actually been able to get better."

Needless to say, Carrillo will be looking to impress in his new weight class when he steps into the ONE Championship ring on Friday. But his next opponent is far from a pushover.

Nico Carrillo to face Thai veteran Sitthichai in featherweight Muay Thai debut at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video

'King of the North' Nico Carrillo is ready to make his mark in his new weight class as the Scottish sensation makes his ONE Championship featherweight Muay Thai debut against Thai kickboxing icon 'Killer Kid' Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

The two lock horns in a three-round featherweight Muay Thai bout at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, April 4th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

