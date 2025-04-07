WATCH: Roman Kryklia, Regian Eersel, Nico Carrillo headline the dramatic highlights from an electric ONE Fight Night 30 card

'Electrifying' is the word that perfectly encapsulates what happened at ONE Fight Night 30 last Friday, April 4, inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Headlining the 11-fight card, ONE light heavyweight kickboxing and heavyweight Muay Thai world champion Roman Kryklia defended the 265-pound Muay Thai crown with a one-punch knockout of United Kingdom standout Lyndon Knowles.

In the co-main event, reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel lived up to his promise of a definitive victory over French rival Alexis Nicolas in their trilogy bout, ending their rivalry with a majority decision win.

Watch all of the highlights from ONE Fight Night 30 below, which ONE posted on YouTube:

The undercard was just as thrilling as underdogs Asa Ten Pow and featherweight Muay Thai debutant Nico Carrillo posted finishes against hometown heroes Seksan Or Kwanmuang and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, respectively.

Fifth-ranked flyweight MMA and strawweight MMA competitor Sanzhar Zakirov improved his career record to a pristine 15-0 with a bell-to-bell thrashing of Bokang Masunyane.

Other notable winners at the event are promotional debutant and Muay Thai star Elmehdi El Jamari and Filipino bantamweight MMA machine Carlo Bumina-ang, who finished Thongpoon PK Saenchai and Mauro Mastromarini in the first round of their respective matchups.

Two ONE Fight Night 30 athletes take home a $50,000 performance bonus

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong awarded a $50,000 performance bonus each to Nico Carrillo and two-sport king Roman Kryklia for posting two of the most impressive knockouts of the night.

Carrillo's second-round knockout of 'Killer Kid' was a statement to the rest of the 145-pound Muay Thai division that his weight-cutting struggles at bantamweight will no longer be a problem.

Meanwhile, Kryklia reasserted his dominance over the heavyweight Muay Thai division by steamrolling Knowles in just two minutes and 10 seconds.

Fans in the United States and Canada with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch ONE Fight Night 30 on demand.

