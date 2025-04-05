ONE Fight Night 30: Who got the $50,000 bonuses?

On Friday evening, ONE Championship put up an exciting event with the ONE Fight Night 30 card inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, with 11 bouts across MMA, Muay Thai, submission grappling, and kickboxing.

The event was headlined by two world title fights, as Roman Kryklia defended his ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title against Lyndon Knowles, while Regian Eersel and Alexis Nicolas fought in a rubber match.

Check out the recipients of the coveted $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong below.

#1. Nico Carrillo

Scottish striking maestro Nico Carrillo made a successful featherweight Muay Thai debut against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong after he scored an incredible second-round knockout finish against him on Friday evening at ONE Fight Night 30 inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

'King of the North' employed a fantastic fight plan by hunting the head of 'Killer Kid' in the opening round to open up the opportunity to attack the body in the second salvo. Once Sitthichai started to protect his head, Carrillo began to chop him down with live shots that eventually ended the match.

This outstanding performance by Carrillo has earned him the well-deserved $50,000 bonus from the ONE honcho, Chatri Sityodtong.

#2. Roman Kryklia

Roman Kryklia proved that he's on a different level among other contenders in the heavyweight Muay Thai division after making quick work of British challenger Lyndon Knowles in their ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title showdown in the headliner of ONE Fight Night 30 on Friday evening.

The reigning two-sport and two-division world champion flexed his one-punch knockout power with a deadly right-hand straight punch that put Knowles to sleep with just under a minute left in the opening round.

With this latest triumph, the Ukrainian powerhouse extended his win streak to seven and received the final $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 30 via the free event replay.

