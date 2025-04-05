ONE Fight Night 30 results: Roman Kryklia vs. Lyndon Knowles

Double-champion Roman Kryklia made his first defense of his ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title against Lyndon Knowles on Friday evening in the main event of ONE Fight Night 30 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Kryklia wanted to fend off the challenge of the promotional debutant and remain the king of the weight class, while the former three-time WBC Muay Thai world champion looked to dethrone the Ukrainian knockout artist.
See the blow-by-blow action of this heavyweight Muay Thai championship match.
Round 1: Kryklia attacked the body of Knowles in the opening sequence of the match and backed him up against the ropes. Kryklia also mixed up his offense with punch combinations.
Knowles tried to close the distance, but Kryklia avoided the strong punches that he attempted. Knowles grabbed Kryklia in the corner and tried to engage in a clinch battle, but it was immediately broken up by Kryklia.
Kryklia dropped Knowles with a left hook in the final minute, then seconds later, an atomic straight right hand ended the match and sent his British challenger unconscious with under a minute in the opening salvo.
ONE Fight Night 30 - Roman Kryklia vs. Lyndon Knowles official result
Roman Kryklia defeated Lyndon Knowles via first-round knockout in their ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title match.