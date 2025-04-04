“The fight won't go for five rounds” - Roman Kryklia promises a KO finish in world title defense vs. Lyndon Knowles in Bangkok

Two heavyweight powerhouses in tiny 4-oz gloves. If that's not a recipe for a knockout, then what is?
Reigning ONE light heavyweight kickboxing and heavyweight Muay Thai world champion Roman Kryklia is putting his Muay Thai gold on the line against promotional newcomer Lyndon Knowles at ONE Fight Night 30 this evening.
While the challenger brings a ton of experience, Roman Kyrklia believes the math is simple: big guys + small gloves = knockout:
"I think all the fighters who came in the ring, they predict a positive ending to their fight," Kryklia said in Nick Atkin's behind-the-scenes feature.
"And especially we have small gloves, we have big weight, I predict that the fight won't go for five rounds," he shared during an interview with Atkin for the Bangkok Post.
The Ukrainian star is currently riding a six-fight win streak in ONE Championship, five of which ended in violent fashion. And tonight, we'll see if he'll be adding Knowles to his list of kills.
Watch the coverage below:
“Someone will fall” - Lyndon Knowles says something has to give in his battle of colossal titans vs. Roman Kryklia
It's not just Roman Kryklia. Lyndon Knowles isn't expecting the fight to last either.
In fact, he's leaning fully into the potential bloodbath. This is Knowles' 99th professional fight and the biggest opportunity of his career. If there's any time to play it safe, it's not now.
And if all goes well, he'll hear his name announced as the new world champion:
“My prediction is Dom Lau will say ‘and the new!’ There’s no way this is going the distance with two big, brawling baddies like myself and Roman hitting each other in the face. I don’t go the distance. He doesn’t either. So someone will fall.” Knowles said.
ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles takes place tonight 8 PM EST. Stream it live with an active Prime Video subscription.