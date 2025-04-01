“Someone will fall” - Lyndon Knowles says something has to give in his battle of colossal titans vs Roman Kryklia 

It's the real-life Godzilla vs King Kong when Lyndon Knowles challenges Roman Kryklia for the heavyweight Muay Thai world championship.

Chaos is indeed guaranteed when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object in the curtain closer to ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs Knowles on Prime Video on April 4 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Knowles is well aware of Kryklia's notorious reputation as a merciless headhunter who always goes for the finish.

Then again, the 38-year-old British slugger is cut from the same cloth and will go for the jugular as soon as the bell rings.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the fearless challenger said he'd gladly trade evil intent with the Ukranian monster and see who'd give in first.

“My prediction is Dom Lau will say ‘and the new!’ There’s no way this is going the distance with two big, brawling baddies like myself and Roman hitting each other in the face. I don’t go the distance. He doesn’t either. So someone will fall.”

The power these two behemoths have between them is already terrifying. Now factor in the four-ounce gloves, and a knockout is pretty much inevitable.

Lyndon Knowles confident he'll leave Lumpinee with 26 pounds of gold

Roman Kryklia has been untouchable in ONE Championship, but Lyndon Knowles seems the least bit fazed.

After all, the WBC heavyweight Muay Thai kingpin has full trust in his capabilities and will stop at nothing to achieve glory in the world's largest martial arts organization.

The Knowlesy Academy representative told the South China Morning Post:

"The goal is to get the belt, and I will take it any way possible. The most beautiful way or the ugliest way. I mean, definitely got to make it uncomfortable for Roman."

ONE Fight Night 30 will air live in US Primetime, free of charge for those with a Prime Video subscription in North America.

