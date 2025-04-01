“I will take it any way possible” - Lyndon Knowles confident he can end Roman Kryklia’s reign of terror at ONE Fight Night 30

Former multi-time WBC Muay Thai world champion Lyndon Knowles of the United Kingdom is heading into his ONE Championship debut full of confidence, despite taking on the toughest test of his career.

The 38-year-old veteran of 'the art of eight limbs' is ready to step into the ring in the world's largest martial arts organization for the very first time, and he believes he can shock the world.

Knowles is set to take on multi-division, multi-sport titleholder Roman Kryklia for the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title, and the fierce Englishman is confident he can return home with the coveted gold.

The Knowlesy Academy representative told South China Morning Post in a recent interview:

"The goal is to get the belt, and I will take it any way possible. The most beautiful way or the ugliest way. I mean, definitely got to make it uncomfortable for Roman."

Lyndon Knowles and Roman Kryklia are set to lock horns in the main event of ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video, which will broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, April 4th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Lyndon Knowles wary of Roman Kryklia's finishing ability ahead of ONE Fight Night 30: "That’s what he does"

ONE Championship newcomer Lyndon Knowles knows exactly what he's up against when he trades leather with multi-sport king Roman Kryklia at ONE Fight Night 30 this weekend.

He told South China Morning Post:

"Because you watch him, he’s a finisher. That’s what he does. So I’m gonna make it uncomfortable for him and not let him finish me."

