“I’m ready to put on a show” - WBC Muay Thai Champ Lyndon Knowles ready to bring the heat to dethrone Roman Kyklia

Former multi-time WBC Muay Thai world champion Lyndon Knowles of the United Kingdom has ONE Championship gold on his mind as he makes his highly anticipated debut in the world's largest martial arts organization next weekend.

Ad

Knowles, who is known for being head trainer of multi-sport, multi-division ONE world champion 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty, is stepping into the ONE ring for the very first time, and it's for the coveted gold.

Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Knowles could not help but be grateful for the opportunity, as he thanked ONE Championship.

The 38-year-old heavyweight Muay Thai fighter said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I’m over the moon. I can’t say much more than that, to be honest. Thanks to ONE Championship, and I’m ready to put on a show."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Lyndon Knowles is one of the most explosive heavyweight Muay Thai fighters on the planet, and fans eagerly await his ONE Championship debut. Luckily, fans won't have to wait long for Knowles to finally make his way to the hallowed ONE ring to showcase his incredible skills.

Lyndon Knowles takes on Roman Kryklia for heavyweight Muay Thai gold at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video

38-year-old heavyweight Muay Thai veteran Lyndon Knowles is ready to showcase his skills on ONE's global stage when he faces multi-division, multi-sport king Roman Kryklia.

Ad

The two throw down for the undisputed ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video.

The event will go down live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, April 4th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.