“The icing on the cake” - Muay Thai veteran Lyndon Knowles hopes to win ONE Championship gold before his monumental 100th fight

Veteran Nak Muay Lyndon Knowles is two fights away from his 100th fight - and maybe just one away from grabbing gold. At ONE Fight Night 30, the UK Muay Thai standout will step into the Circle for the first time to challenge ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world champion Roman Kryklia for his throne.

Ad

It's a massive stage, and Knowles feels the timing is just right. In a pre-fight interview with the South China Morning Post, the Knowlesy Academy representative said that claiming the ONE heavyweight belt would make for a wonderful final chapter in his career:

"Yep, agreed. It would be the icing on the cake," he said. "I’m two fights away from 100. Obviously, I feel like I’m going to win the title on the fifth of April and then I’d like to defend it against Alex because that defeat haunts me a little bit."

Ad

Trending

With nearly two decades in the game, Knowles has done what most fighters can only dare dream of: he's a three-time WBC Muay Thai world champion, fought across the globe, and spent the last few years helping corner his student, ONE bantamweight Muay Thai champ Jonathan Haggerty.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch the full interview below:

Ad

Lyndon Knowles ready to step out of superstar pupil’s shadow at ONE Fight Night 30: “Looking forward to it actually being my turn”

The iconic Lumpinee Stadium has become familiar grounds for Lyndon Knowles, but usually from behind the ropes. He's been there for some of Jonathan Haggerty's biggest wins - including his world title capture.

Ad

Knowles has nothing but pride in his student's success, but he's honest about what it'll mean to finally hear his own name echo through the stadium:

"I can’t wait because it does feel like home and I do have people call at me like “Jonathan, Jonathan” because I’m so associated and I’m looking forward to it actually being “Lyndon, Lyndon” this time. For myself, not that it’s a bad thing with Jon, but I’m really looking forward to it actually being my turn and people saying my name."

Lyndon Knowles is set to challenge Roman Kryklia for the title of ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 30, happening on April 5. Stream it live on Prime Video with an active subscription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.