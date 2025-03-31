“We just have a great time” - Lyndon Knowles talks about his unique bond with Freddie and Jonathan Haggerty

Lyndon Knowles considers himself an honorary third Haggerty brother. The 38-year-old veteran has grown quite fond of his Knowlesy Academy teammates, particularly ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty and his rising star sibling Freddie Haggerty.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Knowles shared his unique bond with the Haggerty siblings:

"Chris was there, his dad was there, and Freddy was there. But it was upsetting because I’ve always been there with Jon. I’ve been with him every camp, every fight since Rodtang 2."

The WBC Muay Thai champion continued:

"I think we all just have fun with each other. We all got a good relationship, we all take the mickey out of each other, no one gets upset. We just have a great time."

Lyndon Knowles will now have the pleasure of joining the Haggertys in the world's largest martial arts organization. The British brute will vie for the heavyweight Muay Thai world title against double champ Roman Kryklia in the main event of ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs Knowles on Prime Video.

This stacked card will take place this coming Friday, April 4, live in US Primetime, from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Watch Lyndon Knowles' full SCMP interview:

Lyndon Knowles ready to give Roman Kryklia a taste of his own medicine

Roman Kryklia has a reputation for being one of the most ruthless finishers in the striking world. Once he sees his prey wounded, the Ukrainian destroyer doesn't second-guess himself and always goes for the kill.

The same can be said of Lyndon Knowles, who is ready to fight fire with fire at ONE Fight Night 30. He told SCMP:

"Because you watch him, he’s a finisher. That’s what he does. So I’m gonna make it uncomfortable for him and not let him finish me."

Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada can watch ONE Fight Night 30 free of charge.

