“We create beautiful violence” - Regian Eersel explains why his world title trilogy with Alexis Nicolas is must-see TV

Regian Eersel definitely brings carnage each time he steps foot on ONE Championship's global stage. However, there's nothing barbaric about his mesmerizing style of fighting.

'The Immortal' will once again treat fans with the highest levels of striking in his third and perhaps final meeting with archnemesis Alexis Nicolas in the penultimate match of ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs Knowles on Prime Video.

In an interview with Nick Atkin before the festivities at Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium on April 4, Eersel guaranteed another memorable show.

"Saturday morning, it’s going to be war. Like I said, I’m coming to bring violence - we create beautiful violence."

Regian Eersel and Alexis Nicolas fought a total of 10 rounds, with both fighters scoring a win over the other in their first two razor-close meetings.

Now, it's time to settle this rivalry once and for all and determine the true best 170-pound striker on the planet.

The Surinamese striker has truly been a force in the home of martial arts, winning 11 of his 12 bouts. That lone blemish, of course, came at the hands of 'Barboza', who even dropped Eersel in their initial encounter.

Watch Nick Atkin's ONE Fight Night 30 pre-event interviews:

Regian Eersel loses world title on the scales

Unfortunately for Regian Eersel, he lost his two-sport world champion status after failing to meet his weight and hydration requirements at ONE Fight Night 30.

Despite multiple attempts, the lightweight Muay Thai kingpin had to surrender his lightweight kickboxing crown after missing the allotted time to pass.

This trilogy will still be contested for five rounds, with Alexis Nicolas being the only one eligible to win the ONE lightweight kickboxing world championship.

Don't miss this grudge match for the ages at ONE Fight Night 30. Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch this spectacle for free as it happens live in US Primetime.

