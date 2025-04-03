“I’m ready to put him out” - Alexis Nicolas gunning for a decisive finish to reclaim lightweight kickboxing belt from Regian Eersel

Winning another closely contested match against Regin Eersel will simply no longer cut it for Alexis Nicolas.

If he's going to assert his dominance over 'The Immortal', the former lightweight kickboxing world champion knows he needs to do it in a decisive and statement-making manner.

That said, fans can expect Nicolas to go for the jugular as soon as the bell rings in his trilogy with Eersel in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Roberts this coming Friday, April 4.

While leaving Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium with the lightweight kickboxing belt on his shoulders is the ultimate goal, the revenge-seeking Frenchman will be gunning for a knockout worthy of the $50,000 performance bonus.

'Barboza' shared in an exclusive ONE Championship interview:

“I have nothing against Eersel. He’s in my way, and I just want to take the belt. I just want the belt. I’m ready for five rounds against him, but I’m ready to put him out, too.”

Alexis Nicolas became a household name last year when he halted Eersel's ridiculous 22-fight winning streak at ONE Fight Night 21.

The tables were turned at ONE Fight Night 25 a few months later when the Surinamese superstar outclassed the Savate specialist to get his crown back.

Alexis Nicolas admits he lacked the edge in loss to Regian Eersel

Alexis Nicolas acknowledged that he might have gotten complacent against Regian Eersel in their second meeting.

While the Frenchman was as hungry as ever when he pulled off the upset victory in their first encounter, he admittedly wasn't as locked in during the rematch, which led to his downfall.

"Going into the rematch as the defending champion, it was different for me. I didn’t get the same fire in my heart," he told ONE.

Don't miss this highly-awaited trilogy at ONE Fight Night 30. Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch the full event free of charge as it happens in US primetime.

