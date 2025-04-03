“I didn’t get the same fire in my heart” - Alexis Nicolas reflects on seeing his title reign cut short by rival Regian Eersel

French kickboxer Alexis Nicolas saw his reign as ONE world champion cut short in his last match. It was something he lamented, more so because he felt he did not give everything needed to make a successful defense.

'Barboza' lost the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title in his previous match back in October, losing by decision to Surinamese-Dutch fighter Regian Eersel, from whom he took the championship belt in their first encounter in April last year also by decision.

With the benefit of hindsight and new perspective, Alexis Nicolas looked back at what went down in his rematch with Eersel in an interview with ONE Championship, saying:

“Going into the rematch as the defending champion, it was different for me. I didn’t get the same fire in my heart."

Apart from losing the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title last time around, the defeat also ended Nicolas' undefeated run as a professional at 16 straight wins.

Alexis Nicolas seeks redemption against Regian Eersel at ONE Fight Night 30

Alexis Nicolas has the opportunity to exact payback on Regian Eersel and redeem himself when they battle in a trilogy title match this week in Thailand.

The two top strikers are featured in the co-headlining match at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video on April 4 at Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium. It will be the third time that they will be disputing the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title, with their head-to-head matchup levelled at a win apiece.

Alexis Nicolas sees the third match as another must-see fare that fans should take heed to just as he vows to showcase a better version of himself as a fighter than the one who showed up in his rematch with Eersel back in October.

Serving as the headlining match at ONE Fight Night 30 is the world title fight between ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world champion Roman Kryklia of Ukraine and challenger Lyndon Knowles of the United Kingdom.

ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles is available for free to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

