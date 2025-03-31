"Just on another level" - Fans laud Regian Eersel's genius between the ropes ahead of world title trilogy against Alexis Nicolas

A trilogy fight is the combat sports equivalent of a Game 7 between two highly competitive teams, and two-sport ONE world champion Regian Eersel is determined to emerge victorious in his upcoming trilogy bout.

At ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Friday, April 4, the ONE lightweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion will step into the circle against Alexis Nicolas — the man who snapped his 22-fight winning streak in April 2024 to take the lightweight kickboxing crown from him. Eersel reclaimed the gold in October of that same year via unanimous decision.

Days before they renew hostilities once more, ONE reminded fans of how powerful Eersel's knee strikes are in an Instagram post, which can be viewed below:

Fans flooded the comments section in awe of the Sityodtong Amsterdam's handiwork, writing:

"Eersel is just on an another level! Top P4P striker in ONE right now with Prajanchai."

"Those knees sound brutal 😭"

"Yessss Champppp 🙌🙌🙌🔥 @koolhydraat Time to get back to work 💪🏽💪🏽🇸🇷"

"Literally built to knee strike."

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

The iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, will host ONE Fight Night 30. ONE Fight Night 30 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Regian Eersel open to competing in mixed rules

Regian Eersel prides himself on taking up new challenges whenever they present themselves. As such, he is open to competing in mixed rules if an offer arrives.

'The Immortal' said as much during the post-fight interviews following his revenge win over Alexis Nicolas at ONE Fight Night 25:

"What's most exciting about a mixed rules fight is you can fight [in] almost all of the disciplines. And it's a challenge. I like challenges. I like this challenge, so we have to challenge ourselves, that's why we're here."

