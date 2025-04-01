“I’m the better fighter” - Regian Eersel says it’s time to bury Alexis Nicolas rivalry with an emphatic win at ONE Fight Night 30

Regian Eersel is ready to move on from Alexis Nicolas. 'The Immortal' will face his archnemesis for the third straight time in the penultimate showdown of ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video this Friday, April 4, at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The reigning lightweight kickboxing world champion is eager to keep his 26 pounds of gold and put an end to his rivalry with the Frenchman once and for all.

Appearing on the Guillotine Podcast on YouTube, Eersel said this highly awaited grudge match is all about making a statement:

"The difference is this is the third time we’re going to fight each other. And this time, I have to prove to the world again why I’m the better fighter and why I’m the king of the division."

After a ridiculous 22-fight winning streak in eight years - including a perfect 10-0 start in ONE Championship - Regian Eersel met his match when Nicolas bested him in their first meeting.

'Barboza' dropped the Surinamese star and cruised to a unanimous decision verdict to steal the 170-pound kickboxing crown.

Eersel, though, got even at ONE Fight Night 25 and cut Nicolas' reign short by reclaiming his lost belt.

With the score tied at one win apiece, it's indeed time to determine the true alpha between Eersel and Nicolas.

Watch the interview in its entirety:

Regian Eersel can prove he is the pound-for-pound best striker in the world with a win at ONE Fight Night 30

It's quite baffling that Regian Eersel's name often gets left out on the list of the best strikers in the world, pound-for-pound.

The reigning lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion certainly exudes greatness each time he steps foot against the best in the world on ONE's global stage.

Quite frankly, the Sityodtong Amsterdam athlete's shocking setback against Nicolas is the only blemish on his record. If Eersel can vanquish 'Barboza' for a second straight time, in highlight-reel-worthy fashion no less, then it's time to give this man the recognition he deserves.

ONE Fight Night 30 will air live in US Primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

