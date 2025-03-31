WATCH: Double-champ Regian Eersel's collection of jaw-breaking knee strikes in his stellar ONE Championship career

Regian Eersel boasts a diverse striking arsenal, but one weapon that truly tormented his opponents is his devastating knee strikes.

Recently, ONE Championship uploaded a carousel of Eersel's most punishing moments, featuring his powerful knees that left his counterparts reeling in agony:

Throughout his tenure under the promotion's banner, this signature weapon has troubled some of most notable strikers from across the globe, including Nieky Holzken, Arian Sadikovic, and Mustapha Haida.

However, no one suffered more from Eersel's relentless knee than Brad Riddell when they fought each other in April 2018 on the supporting card of ONE: Heroes of Honor, which took place at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.

Making his promotional debut, Eersel announced his arrival in dominant fashion, securing a unanimous decision victory at the expense of Riddell in a three-round lightweight kickboxing contest.

Utilizing his height and reach to full effect, "The Immortal" pestered Riddell with crisp, lashing strikes. His most telling shot came in the second frame, where he dropped his foe from Auckland, New Zealand, with a crushing knee to the midsection.

In the final frame, Eersel maintained control, stiffling Riddell's offense with on-point counterstrikes to seal his fate on the scorecards.

Off the back of that victory, Eersel continued to elevate his promising career, winning 10 of his next 11 assignments. His impressive run ultimately led him to double gold as he cemented himself as the ONE lightweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion.

Regian Eersel returns to action at ONE Fight Night 30

Regian Eersel will make his 13th ONE Championship appearance on April 4 when he squares off with French rival Alexis Nicolas for the third time.

This ONE lightweight kickboxing world title rubber match is set to take place in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 30, emanating live in U.S. primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand,

Fans in the United States and Canada will get to catch the action for free on Prime Video.

