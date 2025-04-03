“Show that I’m a different fighter” - Alexis Nicolas says he has tricks up his sleeve in crucial trilogy against Regian Eersel

Alexis Nicolas plans to show his evolution when he takes on Regian Eersel in their emotionally charged world title trilogy in Bangkok. The French star aims to reclaim the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title from Eersel in the co-main event of the stacked ONE Fight Night 30 card on Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with Nick Atkin, Nicolas said he and Eersel are headed to the 11th round of their rivalry, with both of them carrying extensive knowledge about each other's styles.

Alexis Nicolas said:

"I had 10 rounds with Eersel, so now I know him and he knows me, and I have to improve myself and show that I’m a different fighter."

Eersel and Nicolas squared off for the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title two times in 2024 and are now locked in a 1-1 stalemate over the gold.

Nicolas drew first blood in the rivalry when he scored an improbable upset win over Eersel to capture the lightweight kickboxing throne and snap the Dutch-Surinamese superstar's perfect ONE Championship record.

'Barboza' was seen as a massive underdog heading into his first match against Eersel in April 2024, but that didn't stop him from bringing the fight to 'The Immortal' to take the stunning unanimous decision win.

Eersel, who also holds the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title, got his revenge in October when he reclaimed his kickboxing throne from Nicolas via unanimous decision.

Although he split his world title matches with Eersel, Nicolas' inspiring run during 2024 ultimately earned him ONE Championship's Breakout Star of the Year plum.

ONE Fight Night 30 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Alexis Nicolas glad to have put on a show with Regian Eersel in 2024

Alexis Nicolas put his name on the global landscape when he shared a heated rivalry with two-sport king Regian Eersel over the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title.

Their two world title matches in 2024 were the stuff of ONE Championship lore, and Nicolas couldn't have been any happier for his showing against 'The Immortal'.

He said in an interview with ONE Championship:

