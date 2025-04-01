"I expect a clean win" - Regian Eersel aims to put a lid on Alexis Nicolas rivalry in ONE Fight Night 30 trilogy

Two-sport ONE world champion Regian Eersel wants to make as few errors as possible when he hops back into action inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium this Friday, April 4.

'The Immortal', who has lived up to his moniker in almost each of his fights on the global stage of ONE Championship, bar a defeat to Alexis Nicolas in April last year, runs it back with his rival in a rubber match in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 30.

Ahead of his ONE lightweight kickboxing world title duel against the Frenchman, Regian Eersel shared what he hopes to achieve in this trilogy contest. The Sityodtong Amsterdam affiliate told Guillotine Podcast:

"For this fight camp also, my focus is 100 percent. So, I expect a clean win. So yeah, this fight will definitely make a decision on who the best is."

Watch his full interview on the Guillotine Podcast here:

Recapping Regian Eersel and Alexis Nicolas' rivalry ahead of their third battle

Regian Eersel was stunned by 'Barboza' when they crossed paths under the ONE banner for the first time in the headline attraction of ONE Fight Night 21 in April last year.

While the Netherlands-based Surinamese warrior was at his usual best, Nicolas' abilities to cut Eersel's attacks and find a home for his range of strikes allowed him to walk away with a unanimous decision win.

It marked Eersel's first defeat in eight years and brought an end to his 22-fight win streak. Though upset with the loss, 'The Immortal' didn't once let it harm his mindset.

Six months later, he silenced the doubters with a clinical blend of accuracy, power, and IQ against the French striker, one that impressed all three judges at ringside.

Will Regian Eersel continue his reign of terror with 26 pounds of gold safely tucked in his suitcase, or could Nicolas stun 'The Immortal' once more and add another world title accomplishment to his impressive resume?

ONE Fight Night 30 will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America live in U.S. primetime for free this Friday, April 4.

