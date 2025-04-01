3 reasons to watch ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs Knowles on Prime Video

ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs Knowles on Prime Video is set to blow the roof off 'The Mecca of Muay Thai' Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand this coming Friday, April 4, live in US Primetime.

The home of martial arts' fourth Amazon event of 2025 will feature 10 blockbuster bouts of the highest levels of MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and submission grappling.

We'll give you three reasons why you should not dare miss ONE Fight Night 30. The full event is free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

1. Two high-stakes world title fights

The Lumpinee ring will shake when larger-than-life behemoths Roman Kryklia and Lyndon Knowles take center stage in the main event.

The Ukranian giant has used every bit of his 6-foot-7 frame to wallop the competition on his way to capturing the light heavyweight kickboxing crown and the heavyweight Muay Thai belt.

Kryklia will now defend his 26 pounds of Muay Thai gold for the first time against a worthy challenger. Enter Knowles, a British headhunter who knows a thing or two about being a world champion.

The WBC Muay Thai heavyweight titleholder will finally take his talents to the world's largest martial arts organization and will look to join his teammate Jonathan Haggerty among the ranks of ONE Championship's prestigious champions.

Meanwhile, the co-main event will also pit two bitter rivals in a grudge match for the ages. Alexis Nicolas wants to prove that his earlier victory over the mighty Regian Eersel was no fluke.

'Barboza's reign was cut short after 'The Immortal' recaptured the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title in their rematch.

Now, the fighting Frenchman seeks to shock the world again and prove he is the best 170-pound striker in the world.

Eersel, however, has different plans in mind. The Surinamese sensation got even with Nicolas and will look to end this rivalry with a bang by winning the trilogy in the co-main event.

2. Nico Carrillo’s revenge tour in a new division

ONE Fight Night 30 is the beginning of Nico Carrillo's redemption road. 'King of the North' admitted he needed a major change after falling short against interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title Nabil Anane in his last outing.

The redemption-seeking Scott wants to start fresh in a new division and remind his detractors that he's still a force to be reckoned with.

Carrillo can indeed shake up the 155-pound pecking order if he can vanquish one of the featherweight Muay Thai division's most respected mainstays, Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, in their three-round slugfest.

3. Fabricio Andrey’s debut on the global stage

'Hokage' is about to be unleashed on ONE Championship's global stage. There was a ton of buzz and excitement after Fabricio Andrey signed the dotted line to join the home of martial arts.

After all, the Brazilian wizard is a walking highlight reel waiting to happen, using his electrifying and dynamic grappling to leave a ton of jaws on the floor.

With all eyes on him, Andrey must avoid the upset against ultra-skilled Welshman Ashley Williams in their 10-minute featherweight submission grappling showdown.

