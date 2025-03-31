“Dying to right that wrong” - Nico Carrillo says determined to bounce back against Sitthichai at ONE Fight Night 30

Scottish knockout machine Nico Carrillo heads into ONE Fight Night 30 in rather unfamiliar territory.

After cruising to four back-to-back finishes against Furkan Karabag, Nong-O Hama, Saemapetch Fairtex, and Muangthai PK Saenchai on martial arts' biggest stage, 'King of the North' came out on the wrong end of a highlight-reel moment in his last outing at ONE 170 in January this year.

Carrillo suffered a humbling first-round loss to Thai-Algerian contender Nabil Anane, who dropped him thrice en route to claiming the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world championship inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ever since that defeat, the Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy warrior has been a man on a mission.

The 26-year-old decided to make a permanent switch to the featherweight division — after struggling to manage his weight for the bantamweight limit during his ONE 170 preparation — with several changes to his training, preparation, and strategy.

Now, days out from his featherweight Muay Thai tussle against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Nico Carrillo told ONE Championship that he's ready to bounce back at all costs and put his shocking defeat to Anane in the rear-view mirror once and for all.

'King of the North' shared:

“It’s all that has mattered to me since that day. I’m dying to right that wrong.”

Nico Carrillo won't have it easy against someone of Sitthichai's caliber

Nico Carrillo can expect to be pushed to the limit against multi-time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong when they lock horns at ONE Fight Night 30.

The Thai's experience will be his biggest asset as he looks to get back on a winning note after suffering three defeats in his last four outings under the ONE spotlight.

Moreover, Sitthichai can switch between counterattacking and an ultra-aggressive style with ease, and it could be something that will come in handy against someone who packs as much tactical brilliance and KO power as Carrillo.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 30 card live in U.S. primetime for free this Friday, April 4.

