Elite all-grappling war between Fabricio 'Hokage' Andrey and Ash Williams added to ONE Fight Night 30

A battle between two grappling wizards of the highest order will take place in the developing ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs Knowles blockbuster.

Brazilian jiu-jitsu veterans Fabricio Andrey and Ash Williams will look to make a splash in their respective promotional debuts in the home of martial arts on April 4, live in US Primetime, at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

There was a ton of excitement following the signing of one of the most electrifying grapplers on the planet, Fabricio Andrey, to the world's largest martial arts organization.

Aptly dubbed 'Hokage' for his sleuth-like precision and deadly killer instincts, the 25-year-old from Manaus, Brazil, is indeed a submission hunter through and through.

Andrey's dynamic athleticism and deep understanding of the intricacies of 'The Gentle Art' truly sets him apart from the competition.

The Brazilian grappler already has a stunning resume which includes gold medal victories at the IBJJF European Championships, the Brazilian Nationals, and the ADCC South American Trials.

Andrey, though, really proved he is world-class when he submitted the decorated Jamil Hill-Taylor in the 2021 IBJJF World Championships.

Looking to steal 'Hokage's thunder, however, is the upset-seeking Ash Williams. While not as globally revered as his counterpart, the Welsh-born grappler is one of the most respected athletes in the European BJJ Circuit.

The former Polaris champion has been a silent force in the no-gi ranks, with wins in the IBJJF European No-Gi Open, the Eddie Bravo Invitational (EBI), GrappleFest and Kasai Pro.

Confirmed bouts for ONE Fight Night 30

ONE's fourth Amazon event of 2025 is starting to heat up with a slew of confirmed bouts.

After Andrey and Williams open the show with their featherweight submission grappling contest, ONE Fight Night 30 will be headlined by two massive world title slugfests.

Roman Kryklia will put his heavyweight Muay Thai belt on the line in a battle of titans against Lyndon Knowles. Also set to go down is the trilogy between Regian Eersel and Alexis Nicolas for the lightweight kickboxing crown.

Check out the other confirmed bouts:

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong vs Nico Carrillo (featherweight Muay Thai)

Seksan Or Kwanmuang vs Asa Ten Pow (142-pounds Muay Thai)

Sanzhar Zakirov vs Bokang Masunyane (strawweight MMA)

ONE Fight Night 30 will air live in US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

