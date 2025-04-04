ONE Fight Night 30 preview and prediction: Regian Eersel vs. Alexis Nicolas 3

After ten entertaining rounds across two tightly contested fights, Regian Eersel and Alexis Nicolas will lock horns again at ONE Fight Night 30.

Unfortunately, for the former, he was forced to vacate his ONE lightweight kickboxing world title after failing to pass hydration despite making weight. That said, Nicolas can still reclaim the vacant 26 pounds of gold inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 4.

'Barboza' hopes to flip the script after succumbing to a defeat to 'The Immortal' in their sequel at ONE Fight Night 25 in October. The French striker packs plenty of surprises in his arsenal, but it'll be interesting to see if he can produce the same magic that helped him upset the Surinamese legend in their first battle last year.

Meanwhile, Eersel has done it all on the global stage of the promotion. Despite some drama at the weigh-ins, the decorated kickboxing specialist should turn up with the same fire and confidence to bag the W on fight night.

Before they tango, here is Sportskeeda MMA's detailed prediction on this five-round tie that serves as the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 30 this Friday.

Prediction: Regian Eersel to beat Alexis Nicolas by unanimous decision

Regian Eersel, who was stripped of his ONE lightweight kickboxing world title on the scales after failing to pass the lightweight limit hydrated, should claim a second win over Nicolas in this ONE Fight Night 30 co-main event.

I envision 'The Immortal' getting his hand raised by unanimous decision.

The ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion will have everything going for him in this trilogy. He's much quicker, intelligent, and creative than 'Barboza,' and it'll be there for all to see from the sound of the bell.

The kickboxing specialist will produce his usual flair, picking his jabs and setting up his straights in the opening frame. When that is sorted, he should be more creative in range with uppercuts, body shots, and knees.

Ultimately, his volume and accuracy will dent the always-confident Frenchman.

Eersel never misses the mark when he's dialed in, and his fight week hiccup could be a blessing in disguise for fight fans who love nothing more than a striking clinic on martial arts' grandest platform.

