"Insane match!" - Fans ready for an absolute firefight between Regian Eersel and Alexis Nicolas in Bangkok trilogy

Before Regian Eersel and Alexis Nicolas run it back in a few days, ONE Championship has given fans a trip down memory lane to relish the grueling feud between the two warriors.

Recently, the world's largest martial arts organization released a carousel of the best and most exciting moments during their rematch at ONE Fight Night 25 in October 2024.

Check out the clips below:

Fueled by a relentless desire for redemption after relinquishing the ONE lightweight kickboxing world championship to Nicolas six months prior, Eersel ensure that the Frenchman would feel his wrath from the opening bell.

Right there and then, Eersel set an unforgiving pace, pressing forward with intent and repeatedly clobbering Nicolas with thunderous right hands.

Though Nicolas found his rhythm in the championship rounds, the damage had already been done. Eersel had built an unassailable lead, securing the unanimous decision victory on the scorecards to reclaim the divisional throne.

This gallant stand from Eersel was applauded by fans

Regian Eersel vs. Alexis Nicolas rubber match booked for ONE Fight Night 30

Regian Eersel and Alexis Nicolas will get the chance to finally close the book on their intense rivalry when they face each other for the third time in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 30 on Friday, April 4.

Emanating live in U.S. primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the rubber match will be contested in a catchweight clash after Eersel failed to pass his hydration test during the official weigh-in window, causing him to be stripped of the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title.

ONE Fight Night 30 will air for free in the United States and Canada on Prime Video.

