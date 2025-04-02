"One of the absolute best" - Fans hails double-champ Regian Eersel's all powerful pedigree ahead of Alexis Nicolas trilogy

Regian Eersel's résumé in ONE Championship speaks for itself, making a compelling case for him as the most dominant and decorated striker to ever grace its global stage.

To build excitiment for his upcoming assignment, ONE recently dropped a trailer highlighting's Eersel impressive track record over the years.

Watch the teaser posted by the promotion below:

Fans wasted no time sharing their praise, applauding the Surinamese-Dutch fighter's near-flawless run in the world's largest martial arts organization:

It's no surprise that many hold Eersel in high regard, given his impressive journey, which began with a dominant 10-fight winning streak in ONE.

During this stretch, he became the inaugural ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion and went on to successfully defend the belt on four occasions.

Eersel then achieved two-sport glory when he eked out a split decision win over Sinsamut Klinmee to enshrine himself as the first-ever ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion.

However, Eersel's aura of invincibility was called into question when he lost the kickboxing gold to Alexis Nicolas in April 2024.

Six months later, "The Immortal" recaptured the belt in a rematch against Nicolas, avenging the defeat with a lopsided unanimous win.

Regian Eersel battles Alexis Nicolas in trilogy bout at ONE Fight Night 30

Regian Eersel will get an opportunity to finally put his intense rivalry with Alexis Nicolas to bed when they clash for the third time in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 30 on Friday, April 4.

The trilogy bout for the coveted ONE lightweight kickboxing world championship is set to take place the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, airing live in U.S. primetime.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch the action for free on Prime Video.

