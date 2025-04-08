  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Nico Carrillo says he’ll spoil fiance after collecting $50,000 bonus at ONE Fight Night 30: “She will get a lovely Dior bag” 

Nico Carrillo says he’ll spoil fiance after collecting $50,000 bonus at ONE Fight Night 30: “She will get a lovely Dior bag” 

By Ted Razon
Modified Apr 08, 2025 06:53 GMT
Nico Carrillo | Image by ONE Championship
Nico Carrillo | Image by ONE Championship

Wedding bells are in order for Nico Carrillo and his fiance in the aftermath of ONE Fight Night 30.

Ad

'King of the North' returned to the win column last Friday in the action-packed card inside the fabled halls of Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Shortly after annihilating Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong with hellish body blows and collecting a cool $50,000 performance bonus bounty, Carrillo made sure to give to his doting other half her flowers.

"But right now, all my attention will go to my beautiful fiance. I’m getting married to her in the summer," he told Mitch Chilson in his ONE Fight Night 30 in-ring interview.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Nico Carrillo also detailed how his fiance helped him get over the rough times he experienced. Now, he wants to show his appreciation by spoiling her with gifts.

The Scottish warrior continued:

"She has been with me through the hardest time of my life this year. She stood by me through everything, so now it’s my time to get back to her. She will get a lovely Dior bag at the airport."
Ad

Nico Carrillo says he found inner peace after beating Sitthichai

Nico Carrillo courageously shared the mental turmoil he endured after missing out on the interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title against Nabil Anane earlier this year.

'King of the North' took that setback hard and really wanted to prove himself again in his first foray to the loaded featherweight Muay Thai division.

Ad

Needless to say, the Scottish mauler passed the test with flying colors against one of the most respected strikers in the 155-pound ranks, Sitthichai.

Ad

Carrillo shared what it meant for him to best 'Killer Kid' in his in-ring interview:

"And as cheesy as it sounds, I had to go feel a little bit of chaos and all that now to feel at peace. And now that I’m back in the winning column, I’m just totally at peace with myself, and life can resume for me."

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 30 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America

About the author
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी