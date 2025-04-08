Nico Carrillo says he’ll spoil fiance after collecting $50,000 bonus at ONE Fight Night 30: “She will get a lovely Dior bag” 

Wedding bells are in order for Nico Carrillo and his fiance in the aftermath of ONE Fight Night 30.

'King of the North' returned to the win column last Friday in the action-packed card inside the fabled halls of Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Shortly after annihilating Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong with hellish body blows and collecting a cool $50,000 performance bonus bounty, Carrillo made sure to give to his doting other half her flowers.

"But right now, all my attention will go to my beautiful fiance. I’m getting married to her in the summer," he told Mitch Chilson in his ONE Fight Night 30 in-ring interview.

Nico Carrillo also detailed how his fiance helped him get over the rough times he experienced. Now, he wants to show his appreciation by spoiling her with gifts.

The Scottish warrior continued:

"She has been with me through the hardest time of my life this year. She stood by me through everything, so now it’s my time to get back to her. She will get a lovely Dior bag at the airport."

Nico Carrillo says he found inner peace after beating Sitthichai

Nico Carrillo courageously shared the mental turmoil he endured after missing out on the interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title against Nabil Anane earlier this year.

'King of the North' took that setback hard and really wanted to prove himself again in his first foray to the loaded featherweight Muay Thai division.

Needless to say, the Scottish mauler passed the test with flying colors against one of the most respected strikers in the 155-pound ranks, Sitthichai.

Carrillo shared what it meant for him to best 'Killer Kid' in his in-ring interview:

"And as cheesy as it sounds, I had to go feel a little bit of chaos and all that now to feel at peace. And now that I’m back in the winning column, I’m just totally at peace with myself, and life can resume for me."

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 30 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America

