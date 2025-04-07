“I ain’t trying to call out anybody” - Nico Carrillo embracing humility after stunning featherweight debut against Sitthichai

Scottish striker Nico Carrillo was happy and humbled at the same time to have been able to bounce back in his latest match following a tough loss previously.

"King of the North' was one of the big winners at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on April 4 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He made a successful debut at featherweight, knocking out veteran Thai fighter Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in the second round of their three-round scrap.

In an in-ring interview with ONE commentator Mitch Chilson following his victory, Nico Carrillo opened up about the significance of his latest victory, saying:

"Obviously, I don’t have a message right now. I ain’t trying to call out anybody out right now. After my loss to Nabil [Anane], I lost myself a little bit, and I had to get back in the win column in order to find peace in myself again."

Nico Carrillo long competed in the bantamweight lane before deciding to move up to featherweight following his opening-round TKO loss to Anane for the interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title back in January.

He said the loss sent him to a realization that featherweight was more suitable for him at this stage of his career as he could focus more on his game for matches and not so much on cutting down on weight.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 30 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Nico Carrillo earns second $50,000 performance bonus for TKO win at ONE Fight Night 30

Nico Carrillo's impressive TKO victory over Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE Fight Night 30 earned him a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong. It was his second in his campaign in the promotion.

The Glasgow, Scotland native came out a man on a mission against Sitthichai, setting the pace with telling strikes that inflicted early damage.

Early in the second round, he scored his first knockdown with a body shot. It set up a grander finish for him when he connected with a devastating left hook to the body that sent 'Killer Kid' crumbling to the mat and unable to continue after at the 2:20 mark of the frame.

The win earned him another $50,000 performance after that he won at ONE Fight Night 23 in July 2024 for his second-round TKO of Thai Saemapetch Fairtex.

Joining Carrillo as an incentive winner at ONE Fight Night 30 was ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world champion Roman Kryklia, who successfully defended his championship belt with a first-round KO of British challenger Lyndon Knowles.

