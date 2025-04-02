  • home icon
  • “I was so lethargic” - Nico Carrillo opens up on his nightmare training camp in the lead up to Nabil Anane showdown

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Apr 02, 2025 08:48 GMT
Nico Carrillo and Nabil Anane - Photo by ONE Championship
Former ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger 'King of the North' Nico Carrillo of Scotland recently opened up about his nightmare training camp leading up to his showdown with Algerian-Thai contemporary Nabil Anane.

Carrillo and Anane battled for the interim strap in January, but the 26-year-old slow and lethargic, a shell of his true self. The result was 'King of the North' suffering three knockdowns in the first round, and technical knockout win was awarded to his opponent.

Not only that, but Carrillo missed out on his first opportunity to capture ONE Championship gold, despite heading into that matchup as the division's No.2-ranked contender.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Carrillo revealed his physical and mental state just days before the Anane fight.

'King of the North' told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"After that, my gas tank began to fade. I was having to cut training sessions. I was picking up injuries. I was so lethargic and so moody all the time. The closer to fight day, it got worse and worse."

Needless to say, Carrillo has fully recovered from the ordeal and has made the decision to forego bantamweight altogether. Now, he is ready to make his featherweight debut this weekend.

Nico Carrillo set to face veteran Sitthichai in featherweight Muay Thai debut at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video

'King of the North' Nico Carrillo is ready to welcome the biggest fights moving forward as he makes his ONE Championship featherweight Muay Thai debut against Thai veteran 'Killer Kid' Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

The two lock horns in a three-round contest at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, April 4th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Edited by C. Naik
