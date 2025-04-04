WATCH: The respectful calm before the storm between Nico Carrillo, Sitthichai ahead of ONE Fight Night 30

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai star Nico Carrillo is set to make his featherweight Muay Thai debut at ONE Fight Night 30 on Friday, April 4, where Thai great Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong will welcome him to their ranks. The event will take place at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an Instagram video posted by the world's largest martial arts promotion, Carrillo tensely watched Sitthichai's weigh-in. After 'Killer Kid' easily passed, the Scottish standout congratulated him as their scheduled bout would proceed as planned.

Watch the entire video below:

Fans are predicting that 'King of the North' and Sitthichai's 155-pound Muay Thai encounter will be one of the most exciting fights on the 11-fight card since they both have something to prove.

For the Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy product, a win could lead to him bumping off Sitthichai, the fifth-ranked featherweight Muay Thai competitor, from the rankings.

Meanwhile, a Sitthichai victory might earn him a rematch with fourth-ranked featherweight Muay Thai athlete and fellow Thai star Shadow Singha Mawynn, who defeated him via unanimous decision last December.

ONE Fight Night 30 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Nico Carrillo vows to show off his renowned power at ONE Fight Night 30

Before losing to Nabil Anane over the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai crown this past January, Nico Carrillo was on a four-fight winning streak, all of which came via finish.

In an interview with veteran combat sports journalist Nick Atkin, Carrillo vowed to make Sitthichai feel his power:

"I've just been trying to get my technique and stuff a bit better and just tidy up little mistakes here and there with your guard when you're punching, etc. Nonetheless, the power will 100 percent be there."

Watch the entire interview here:

