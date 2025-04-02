Nico Carrillo praises "absolute legend" Sitthichai ahead of ONE Fight Night 30 war: "He's thrown with some of the best kickboxers"

Former ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger Nico Carrillo has stacked up the praise for his upcoming opponent Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, and called him a legend.

Carrillo and Sitthichai are set to collide in a featherweight Muay Thai match on April 4 as part of the thrilling ONE Fight Night 30 card, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

During his pre-fight interview with Bloody Elbow, the Scottish sensation said that the Thai superstar has been competing among the elite fighters in kickboxing, as he stated:

"But yeah, he is a legend. He is a legend. Absolute legend. And he's thrown with some of the best kickboxers of the modern era for the last ten years."

Prior to joining the world's largest martial arts organization, Sitthichai was a former Lumpinee Stadium champion and a multiple-time GLORY Kickboxing champion.

Nico Carrillo claims that his best is yet to come in the featherweight division

'King of the North' has left an indelible mark on the bantamweight Muay Thai division before officially deciding to move up to the featherweights.

During his time in the weight class, Nico Carrillo accumulated an impressive record of four wins and one loss, with a 100 percent finish rate.

But during a recent interview with ONE Championship, the Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy representative proclaims that he has not yet reached his full ceiling, and he plans on showing this in his debut fight in the division, as he said:

"But if they think they've seen the best of me, it's yet to come. I'm going to be so much bigger, stronger, and more powerful at this weight. It's frightening."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch ONE Fight Night 30 live in U.S. primetime this Friday, April 4.

