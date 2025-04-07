“I’m totally at peace with myself” - Nico Carrillo feels vindicated after redeeming himself against Sitthichai at ONE Fight Night 30

Redemption never felt so good for Nico Carrillo. The Scottish mauler admitted he lost himself after his devastating setback against Nabil Anane to start the year.

That haunting defeat endlessly tormented Carrillo every single day, and he knew returning to the win column would be the only thing that would give him serenity.

Despite being clouded by doubts, 'King of the North' fearlessly entered his showdown with Thai legend Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE Fight Night 30 over the weekend.

The stakes were definitely high for the 26-year-old heavy-hitter in his first fight at a higher weight class against the fourth-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender.

Needless to say, Nico Carrillo passed with flying colors when he nailed 'Killer Kid' with crushing body shots in round 2 for the resounding knockout victory.

An elated Carrillo didn't hide his satisfaction in his in-ring interview with Mitch Chilson:

"And as cheesy as it sounds, I had to go feel a little bit of chaos and all that now to feel at peace. And now that I’m back in the winning column, I’m just totally at peace with myself, and life can resume for me."

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 30 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Nico Carrillo and opponent Sitthichai reveals generous gesture after ONE Fight Night 30

Nico Carrillo deservingly took home a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong after his masterful finish of Sitthichai.

'King of the North' shared his blessings by collaborating with 'Killer Kid', revealing that the pair will auction their fight-worn shorts and donate the proceeds to those affected by the horrific earthquake that ravaged Myanmar's Sagaing region recently. Carrillo wrote on Instagram:

"For those who don’t know, myself and Sittichai are auctioning off our fight shorts to the highest bidder to raise money for the people that the earthquake in Myanmar and Bangkok effected."

