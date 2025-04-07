Nico Carrillo collaborates with Sitthichai in donation drive to help survivors of massive earthquake that rocked Thailand, Myanmar

They may have traded vicious shots between the ropes, but Nico Carrillo and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong are now working together for the greater good.

Carrillo is coming off a stunning second-round knockout of Sitthichai in their featherweight Muay Thai matchup at ONE Fight Night 30 this past weekend at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium.

Following their Bangkok matchup, Carrillo revealed that he and Sitthichai put their fight gear up for auction to raise funds for the survivors of the deadly earthquake that recently hit Thailand and Myanmar.

Nico Carrillo posted on Instagram:

"For those who don’t know, myself and Sittichai are auctioning off our fight shorts to the highest bidder to raise money for the people that the earthquake in Myanmar and Bangkok effected 🙏🏽🇹🇭 🇲🇲 "

On March 28, a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck Myanmar's Sagaing region, with its epicenter near Mandalay, the country's second-largest city.

According to reports, upwards of 3,300 people died because of the disaster, while 4,850 suffered varying injuries.

As per the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, at least 23 people perished in Thailand's capital city of Bangkok.

Although Carrillo is based in his homeland of Scotland, he's treated Thailand as his second home due to his professional career.

Carrillo would often live in the country for months while preparing for his fights in ONE Championship.

Those who are interested in bidding can send messages to Carrillo's coach, JP Gallacher's Instagram account.

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch replays of ONE Fight Night 30 on demand for free on Prime Video.

Nico Carrillo returns to the win column in brutal fashion

Nico Carrillo was in hot pursuit of a victory at ONE Fight Night 30, and he did just that when he folded Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in Bangkok.

The Scottish knockout merchant was coming off a first-round loss to Nabil Anane at ONE 170 for the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

After bumping up to featherweight, a rejuvenated Carrillo rediscovered his magic and brought the fight to the Thai legend this past weekend.

Carrillo constantly stalked Sitthichai throughout the fight but never exhausted his gas tank with his trademark power shots.

Utilizing his push kicks to set up his offense, Carrillo pinned Sitthichai near the corner before unleashing a soul-crushing left hook to the liver for the knockout blow 2:20 into the second round.

