“I’m not rushing for title shots” - Nico Carrillo won’t get ahead of himself as he enters uncharted territory at featherweight

Nico Carrillo has learned to slow down and take it one step at a time ahead of the next chapter of his career in the featherweight Muay Thai division.

After going 4-1 in the 145-pound ranks, the hard-hitting Scotsman reckoned it's time to fight in his natural weight class. Carrillo will take on fourth-ranked Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs Knowles on Prime Video in less than 24 hours.

Considering he came up short to claim the interim bantamweight Muay Thai crown, 'King of The North' has now shifted his sights on the 155-pound division's gold.

Asked if he wants a piece of ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai right away, Carrillo had this to say to Nick Atkin during his pre-event interview:

"No, I don’t have a laser focus on [a title shot] at all. I’ve got a laser focus on Sitthichai only. I’m not looking too far ahead. I’m just going to enjoy the journey and the process. What happens, happens. I’m not gunning. I’m not rushing for title shots or anything. I’ve got a seriously hard challenge on Saturday morning and that’s that first."

Nico Carrillo giving Sitthichai his sole and undivided attention is indeed a good sign.

We'll soon see the 26-year-old's redemption bid at ONE Fight Night 30 on April 4 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The full event will air live in US Primetime, free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Sitthichai admits he cannot afford any slip-ups against dangerous Nico Carrillo

Sitthichai will be wary of Nico Carrillo's elite head-hunting abilities and admitted his defense will be tested.

'King of The North', after all, has the uncanny ability to send his opponents to the shadow realm, even with the slightest of openings.

'Killer Kid' acknowledged Carrillo's killer instinct in a ONE Championship interview:

“Carrillo’s strength is his destructive power. His left and right hooks are deadly, plus with small gloves, I can’t make any mistakes or I’ll go to sleep.”

