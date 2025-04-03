“Everyone wants to be at that pinnacle” - Sitthichai says beating Nico Carrillo is vital for his world title aspirations

Eight-time world champion Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong is still longing for the only missing piece in his collection.

'Killer Kid' has been throwing it down with the best Muay Thai and kickboxing fighters over the years but admits he won't ever be satisfied until he wins that elusive ONE Championship gold.

This coming Friday, the fourth-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender can perhaps move closer to a title shot if he gives Nico Carrillo a rude welcome to the 155-pound division.

The Thai veteran will trade heavy leather with 'King of The North' in one of 10 exhilarating bouts scheduled for ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video at Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium on April 4.

The 33-year-old veteran, who has gone 1-3 in his last four contests, admits he cannot afford losing to Scotsman since it will dampen his path to that coveted world title shot:

“As I get older, I want to be a ONE world champion at least once in my life because ONE is the biggest organization. If someone becomes a champion in ONE, they’re considered a superstar. Everyone wants to be at that pinnacle, so this fight is very important,” Sitthichai told ONE.

Sitthichai won't let Nico Carrillo boot him out the rankings

Nico Carrillo did pretty well for himself at bantamweight and will look to make an immediate splash in his new division.

Sitthichai, though, won't let 'King of The North' steal his thunder and build a name off him at ONE Fight Night 30. 'The Killer Kid' told ONE in the same interview:

“I am #4 ranked in the featherweight [Muay Thai] division. I want to maintain this ranking for as long as possible because I have been in this ranking for quite a long time, so I don’t want anyone to take it from me."

ONE Fight Night 30 will air live in US primetime free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada

