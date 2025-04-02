ONE Fight Night 30 preview and prediction: Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong vs. Nico Carrillo

  • home icon
By James De Rozario
Modified Apr 02, 2025 23:41 GMT
(From left) Nico Carrillo and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.
(From left) Nico Carrillo and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

Don't blink an eye when striking wizards Nico Carrillo and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong trade leather in this featherweight Muay Thai gem that will be part of ONE Fight Night 30 this Friday, April 4.

Both men have a lot at stake inside Bangkok's decorated Lumpinee Stadium and should do their best to make this three-round affair as entertaining as possible.

Carrillo suffered his first promotional loss to Nabil Anane by first-round knockout in their ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world championship contest at ONE 170. He'd want to bounce back in style inside the Thai capital and rediscover the form that took him to four successive highlight-reel wins on martial arts' biggest platform.

Sitthichai, an eight-time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion has lost three of his last four fights, and a statement win inside the legendary venue could go a long way in his bid to add another prestigious strap to his trophy cabinet.

Before they throw down, here's Sportskeeda MMA's prediction on this pivotal featherweight Muay Thai contest at ONE Fight Night 30.

Prediction: Nico Carrillo by knockout in R2

If Nico Carrillo's power was demonic at bantamweight, despite pushing himself through the wringer to meet the limit of the division, 'King of the North' should reap the benefits of fighting at his more natural weight class.

Sure, the Scotsman has a formidable foe standing across him in Sitthichai, but the Thai's recent form suggests he could be in for another forgettable night.

Carrillo should have a bigger gas tank, which will equate to a lot more energy, power, and drive when he steps forward.

I see him pressing for action behind huge combinations to test the waters in the early stages of the fight. If he does find a route to the Sitsongpeenong Muay Thai Camp athlete's chin, he'd be sure to throw in other attacks in the hope of tricking the eight-time world champion.

He'd stick to switching things up until the end of the round and continue producing mayhem as soon as the floodgates open in round two. Sitthichai might overextend as he looks to pull something back for himself. Nico Carrillo will welcome that and counter with a shovel hook to kickstart what could be a terrifying run in the featherweight division.

ONE Fight Night 30 will be available to fight fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription this Friday, April 4.

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
