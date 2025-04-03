“I don’t want anyone to take it from me” - Sitthichai won’t let Nico Carrillo bump him off the featherweight Muay Thai rankings

Veteran Thai fighter Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong has made significant strides in the ONE featherweight Muay Thai rankings, currently inside the top 5. He looks to further fortify his spot when he plunges back into action this week in Thailand.

'Killer Kid' battles Nico Carrillo of Scotland in a three-round featherweight Muay Thai clash at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video on April 4 at Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium.

It will mark the first match in featherweight under ONE Championship of Carrillo, a longtime bantamweight campaigner, who is out to get things going in the new lane with a victory.

In an interview with ONE Championship, 33-year-old Sitthichai spoke about the progress he has made in his push in the featherweight Muay Thai division and what it means to him.

The Buriram native shared:

“I am #4 ranked in the featherweight [Muay Thai] division. I want to maintain this ranking for as long as possible because I have been in this ranking for quite a long time, so I don’t want anyone to take it from me."

Sitthichai is actually at No. 5 in the latest featherweight Muay Thai rankings, dislodged from No. 4 by new entrant Shadow Singha Mawynn.

World champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai remains the top dog in the division, with Superbon the No. 1 contender, followed by Bampara Kouyate and Jo Nattawut.

Sitthichai out to get bounce-back win at ONE Fight Night 30

As he looks to secure his spot in the top 5 in the featherweight Muay Thai division, Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong is also out get a bounce-back win at ONE Fight Night 30 after losing in his previous match.

The Sitsongpeenong Muay Thai Camp affiliate bowed by decision to fellow Thai fighter Shadow Singha Mawynn in their showdown last December.

Out to frustrate him in his rebound attempt at ONE Fight Night 30 is Nico Carrillo, 26, who decided to move up to featherweight after a successful run at bantamweight.

In making the switch, the 'King of the North' said that at this stage of his career, the 155-pound division better suits him as he can work more on his preparation rather than spending much time cutting down on weight.

ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles is available for free to North American fans with active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

