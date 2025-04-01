WATCH: Thai superstar Sitthichai goes to an all-out brawl against Eddie Abasolo in Bangkok barnburner

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong's June 2023 Muay Thai barnburner with Eddie Abasolo remains one of the most action-packed pure striking bouts in ONE Championship history.

Both strikers had their moments early, but Abasolo appeared to turn the momentum in his favor barely a minute into round three after opening a nasty cut on Sitthichai's eyebrow. Instead of backing down, the 2014 Lumpinee Stadium welterweight champ unleashed an unrelenting barrage.

The ultra-aggressive offense that 'Killer Kid' displayed for the remainder of the third round ultimately earned him a unanimous decision victory over the tough-nosed Abasolo.

Relive the highlights of their fight below, which ONE shared on Instagram:

Despite his marvelous showing against 'Silky Smooth', Sitthichai suffered back-to-back losses to Mohammad Siasarani and Armenian kickboxing great Marat Grigorian in September 2023 and January 2024, respectively.

After bouncing back with a unanimous decision win over recently crowned ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri later that June, Shadow Singha Mawynn handed him a defeat in December.

Sitthichai will attempt to return to his winning ways at ONE Fight Night 30 on Friday, April 4, when he welcomes bantamweight Muay Thai star Nico Carrillo to the 155-pound featherweight Muay Thai ranks.

Nico Carrillo acknowledges Sitthichai's greatness

In a recent interview with ONE, Nico Carrillo expressed his hopes for Sitthichai to be appreciated more by fans and critics alike, especially since he is the only ONE athlete to defeat ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai under Muay Thai rules.

'King of the North' stated:

"Just how big a name he is. How successful he is. He's the only one to beat Tawanchai [in Muay Thai]."

ONE Fight Night 30 will occur at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

