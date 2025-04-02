“My body from the actual fight was fine” - Nico Carrillo insists he did not sustain much damage in loss to Nabil Anane

Nico Carrillo says his fans shouldn't be worried about his quick turnaround at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video.

There's indeed some cause for concern after the Scottish knockout artist suffered a devastating first-round TKO loss to Nabil Anane at ONE 171 last January.

Considering Carrilo got violently knocked down thrice by the interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, pundits wouldn't hold it against him if he decided to take a breather.

However, rest is not an option for the redemption-seeking 'King of the North'.

In a Bloody Elbow interview, Nico Carrillo revealed that he did not sustain lingering injuries from his last outing and has a perfect bill of health for his next match:

"You may be wondering about medical suspension and all, but obviously, I made it through medical suspension. That was done. Honestly, I was absolutely fine after the fight, apart from my heart being broken. My body from the actual fight was fine."

After picking up the pieces from that humbling loss, the 26-year-old will look to start fresh in a new weight class.

The first order of business for the Scottish brawler is to beat no.4 ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong this coming Friday, April 4, at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Watch the Nico Carrillo's interview in its entirety:

Nico Carrillo says he's a completely different monster at featherweight

Nico Carrilo owned up to his mistakes and admitted he played with fire too much by trying to cut down to 145 pounds for as long as he did.

'King of The North' will now continue his quest for a world title in the stacked featherweight Muay Thai ranks, which he believes is where he truly belongs. He told ONE:

"If they think they’ve seen the best of me, it’s yet to come. I’m going to be so much bigger, stronger, and more powerful at this weight. It’s frightening.”

