Sitthichai believes he has no room for error vs. Nico Carrillo’s ‘destructive power’ in Bangkok: “I’ll go to sleep”

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong vows not to turn a blind eye to Nico Carrillo's knockout power. Per the Thai warrior, the Scot's destructive weapons could put him to sleep.

The eight-time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion returns to the global stage in search of a pivotal win at ONE Fight Night 30, which emanates live from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 4.

ONE Championship caught up with the striking veteran ahead of his featherweight Muay Thai tussle inside the Mecca of Muay Thai to get his thoughts on 'King of the North's strengths.

Sitthichai said:

“Carrillo’s strength is his destructive power. His left and right hooks are deadly, plus with small gloves, I can’t make any mistakes or I’ll go to sleep.”

His theory is very much accurate. Carrillo, after all, has won all his fights in the world's largest martial arts organization in highlight-reel fashion.

The Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy superstar opened his account with a third-round TKO of Furkan Karabag in April 2023. He wrapped up his debut year in the organization with another pair of second-round stoppage wins over Nong-O Hama and Muangthai PK Saenchai.

'King of the North' kept up his impressive streak when he earned another round two TKO against former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger Saemapetch Fairtex. Sadly, his victorious streak in ONE came to a halt this past January when he suffered a first-round defeat to Nabil Anane at ONE 170.

Sitthichai out to prove a point at ONE Fight Night 30

Meanwhile, the Sitsongpeenong Muay Thai Camp standout owns a 6-5 resume in the promotion across Muay Thai and kickboxing. He heads into this contest with one victory from his last four fights, and he knows his recent form makes him a heavy underdog against Carrillo.

Sitthichai hopes to prove the naysayers wrong, however. In the same interview with the promotion, the 33-year-old offered:

“Many people think that I have no chance with Nico. I want them to find out on fight day.”

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 30 card live in U.S. primetime for free this Friday, April 4.

