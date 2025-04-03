Sitthichai out to prove naysayers wrong against Nico Carrillo at ONE Fight Night 30: “Many people think that I have no chance”

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong has fought numerous times with his back against the wall, and he's ready to dig deep to silence critics when he straps the four-ounce gloves this Friday, April 4.

The eight-time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion welcomes Nico Carrillo to the featherweight ranks in one of several exciting duels lined up for ONE Fight Night 30 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

While he's been a mainstay in the weight bracket, many feel that he would be in for hell against 'King of the North'. Carrillo is fired up to open his account in the featherweight Muay Thai division and has already amassed four knockouts from five appearances under the ONE spotlight.

Moreover, the Scot's brute power has led many favoring him for this tie.

Sitthichai doesn't plan to change that storyline or throw any naysayers under the bus. Instead, he hopes to deliver one message when the fight unfolds, as he told the promotion ahead of the spectacle:

“Many people think that I have no chance with Nico. I want them to find out on fight day.”

Sitthichai says Nico Carrillo fight is an important juncture in his road to ONE world title glory

In the same exchange with the promotion, Sitthichai admitted that a win over the Scottish scrapper could go a long way in his mission to capture martial art's most coveted strap today.

The 33-year-old fighter nicknamed 'Killer Kid' declared:

“As I get older, I want to be a ONE world champion at least once in my life because ONE is the biggest organization. If someone becomes a champion in ONE, they’re considered a superstar. Everyone wants to be at that pinnacle, so this fight is very important."

ONE Fight Night 30 will be available to fight fans in the United States and Canada live in U.S. primetime for free this Friday, April 4.

