“Together, everyone achieves more” - Nico Carrillo credits incredible support system for blistering performance vs Sitthichai

Nico Carrillo scored an impressive bounce-back victory in his most recent fight, for which he gave his team a lot of credit.

Ad

'King of the North' made a successful featherweight debut at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video on April 4 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He knocked out veteran Thai fighter Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in the second-round of their scheduled three-rounder.

In the in-ring interview with ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson, Carrillo shared his victory with his team and his entire support group, highlighting how they played a key role in keeping him motivated and focused on what he needed to do. The 26-year-old Glasgow, Scotland, native said:

Ad

Trending

"Thank you so much to my team, [coach] JP [Gallacher] and everybody there at PK, everybody back home at Scotland. Again, my fiancee. I couldn’t do it without you. It’s called a team for a reason, because together, everyone achieves more."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

The win at ONE Fight Night 30 saw Nico Carrillo rebound from the upset loss he absorbed at the hands of Algerian-Thai phenom Nabil Anane back in January in their battle for the interim bantamweight Muay Thai belt.

It forced him to reassess his campaign, eventually deciding to move up to featherweight, which he believed to be more suitable for him at this stage of his career.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 30 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Ad

Nico Carrillo basks in victory in featherweight debut

Nico Carrillo knew he had to come up with a victory at ONE Fight Night 30. That he exactly delivered on it made him in equal parts happy and humbled.

He spoke about it in the post-fight interview session with ONE Championship, sharing how the KO victory over Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong did a lot for his mental psyche.

Ad

'King of the North' said:

"Obviously, I don’t have a message right now. I ain’t trying to call out anybody out right now. After my loss to Nabil [Anane], I lost myself a little bit, and I had to get back in the win column in order to find peace in myself again."

Making the win at ONE Fight Night 30 sweeter was that it also earned him a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong. It was the second time he earned the hefty incentive in his campaign in the "Home of Martial Arts."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.