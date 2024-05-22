Why is Ana Gabriel postponing her upcoming U.S tour shows? Details explored as singer issues statement

Ana Gabriel is postponing her US tour shows due to being afflicted with pnuemonia. The singer was scheduled to perform across the US, as well as shows in Canada, as part of her 'Un Deseo Mas' tour, which began in January of this year and celebrates her 50 years as a musician. The postponed dates have not been announced regarding the US tour as of the writing of this article.

However, in a video post on her official Instagram page on May 21, 2024, the singer officially announced the postponement, just two days after she was hospitalized in Chile, stating:

"Given the medical conditions, I’m returning to Miami to recover from this pneumonia because we don’t see a favorable change. I am still on a lot of medication, and it is my life, it is my health, it is my music, it is you. Thank you for understanding. I will keep you updated on how I am doing."

Ana Gabriel was hospitalized in Chile

Ana Gabriel announced the postponement of her US tour in a video shared on social media, where she is seen bundled up and wearing a face mask with a monitor on her left index finger. This comes just days after her first performance.

The singer first posted about her health crisis in a video on May 19, 2024, stating that she was suffering from Influenza and had to rest for a few days to participate in the remainder of her South America tour.

"Friends, as you can see, I had to come to the emergency room right after the concert, which is why I'm still wearing makeup. I need to fulfill my commitments to Santiago, Paraguay, and Brazil. I must rest for a few days, and I want to thank Santiago for their understanding, love, and support tonight. Your voices and complicity helped me through this."

The singer continued:

"It pains me to say that tonight was a great effort for me, but you filled me with so much love that I made it through. Not in the way I would have liked or as you deserve, but I did it. Thank you for your prayers. You all are in my heart!"

According to reports by local newspapers in Chile, the singer had been ill for several days, initially suspected to be the flu, before being hospitalized after the concert. She struggled to perform during the concert and was forced to get off stage and take oxygen several times.

Ana Gabriel, while postponing the US tour, has also announced the delayed dates for the rest of the South American tour. These dates are given below:

June 7, 2024 - Santiago, Chile at Moviestar Arena

June 11, 2024 - Asuncion, Paraguay at SDN Arena

July 26, 2024 - Sao Paulo, Brazil at Teatro Tokio Marine Hall

Ana Gabriel last performed in the US last year in 2023 as well as the year before, where she performed across the mainland as well as the US territory of Puerto Rico in an extensive tour as part of her Por Amor A Ustedes tour, which was in support of her 2020 album of the same name.

Ana Gabriel is best known for her Mexican regional albums, the most prominent of these being her fourth studio album, Tierra de nadie, which was released in 1988 and peaked as a chart topper on the Billboard Latin Pop Albums chart and remained on the chart for 73 weeks.