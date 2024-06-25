Why is Beyoncé banned in Malaysia? Singer axed her debut concert in the country over strict dress code

Members of the BeyHive (Beyoncé's fandom) were shocked to discover that Malaysia wasn't in the cohort of concert locations for Beyoncé's first world tour after seven years in 2023. Called the Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé's comeback tour started on May 10 and continued throughout the lion's share of the year before concluding on September 27 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Wide-eyed Beyoncé fans would recall that the Cowboy Carter singer also canceled the Malayasian concert of The Beyoncé Experience World Tour back in 2007 and relocated the show to Jakarta, Indonesia.

Her agents cited scheduling troubles as the major cause of the change in location. However, a source revealed to Reuters that the 42-year-old had canceled her performance because of the allegedly strict Muslim laws in the country that prohibited her from following the dress code of her choice

A report by Cosmopolitan states that Beyoncé is banned from touring, or even entering Malaysia because the Muslim government in the country considers the Single Ladies singer as 'too provocative' for their culture.

Beyoncé tried to schedule a concert in 2009 but had to call it off, according to a report by BBC. The report revealed another government law that allegedly implored the singer to call off her show for the second time in two years.

""Female performers at Malaysian concerts are required by government rules to cover up from the shoulders to knees, with no cleavage showing," stated the report.

Anonymous source explained why Beyoncé canceled her Malaysia show in 2007

Reuters' anonymous source explained that Beyoncé predicted the hostile reception she would receive if she were to perform like her usual self in Malaysia. The restrictive dress code and fears of a religious outburst finally forced her to drop her plans of performing in Malaysia.

"They foresee that when she comes over to Kuala Lumpur, there will be protests against her. They didn't want that to happen," explained the source. (via Reuters.)

Furthermore, the source cited that the government wanted Beyoncé to let go of the things she does to increase her stage presence and just sing in front of the mic.

"It's also beyond the dressing. She has to change the show. Basically, the ministry wants her to stand in front of the microphone and open her mouth. Just sing and cannot move," explained the source.

Ironically, Malaysia is one of the most diverse countries with a sizeable chunk of the population belonging to non-muslim communities. On the contrary, Jakarta is the world's most populous Muslim country and didn't have any problem in letting Beyoncé perform with complete freedom.

In that year's August, American singer/songwriter Gwen Stefani also had to face stiff resistance from extremist religious groups in Malaysia because they thought her show would be 'too obscene.' However, the 54-year-old executed her show without fuss but she had to wear attire in line with the laws of the land.

Big names who are banned in other countries

Beyoncé isn't the only celebrity who is banned in a particular country. In fact, many big names over the years have been banned from performing or even visiting some countries because they either offended important people or broke their laws in some way or the other. Here are some of the most prominent ones:

Paris Hilton (Japan): Paris Hilton's drug charges in Las Vegas meant that she was banned from entering Japan due to her crime records. Miley Cyrus (China): China banned Miley Cyrus when a video of her making an allegedly Asian stereotype with her face went viral. Snoop Dogg (Norway): Although not a permanent one, Snoopy was banned from entering Norway after he was caught in possession of marijuana at the airport. Sacha Baron Cohen (Kazakstan): One of Sacha Baron Cohen's most popular works is his portrayal of the iconic journalist, Borat Sagdiyev. However, those films eventually led to him getting banned from entering Kazakhstan because of his offensive portrayal of their culture. However, it was eventually lifted. 50 Cent (Canada): The rapper was banned in Canada for alleged gun violence against MP Dan McTeague in 2005. Alec Baldwin (The Philippines): Alec Baldwin allegedly made an inappropriate joke about The Philippines in 2009 with regard to s*x trafficking in the country. The actor was banned from then on. Brad Pitt (China): The Chinese government took the pro-Tibet views in the film Seven Years in Tibet personally and banned Brad Pitt from entering their country for around 15 years. Akon (Sri Lanka): In his music video S*xy Chick, Akon was seen dancing with girls with a statue of the Buddha in the background. This caused an outcry in Sri Lanka and Akon was banned from then on. The Beatles (The Philipines): The Beatles rejected a breakfast proposal from First Lady Imelda Marcos at The Presidential Palace. This caused the iconic boy band to get banned in the country and also caused much outrage.