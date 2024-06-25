Why are Beyoncé's fans called BeyHive? Meaning, origin, and everything to know

Beyoncé is the proud owner of a real and a virtual beehive! Her millions of fans across the world proudly call themselves a part of the 'BeyHive', with the 32-time Grammy winner as Queen Bey. When it comes to real beehives, the 42-year-old has tens of thousands of bees as pets!

Originally termed Beyontourage, Beyoncé's BeyHive was coined by the Cowboy Carter singer herself after she created her website in 2011. Queen Bey referred to her fanbase as the BeyHive, a wordplay on 'bee hives', and her second studio album, B'Day (2006). The pop icon herself became Queen Bey, i.e., the leader of the BeyHive.

It didn't take long for the website to take off, and Beyoncé created rules for her community on her official website. Inspired by actual bees, she assigned several designations to the various types of fans.

Fans could choose to name themselves Honey Beys, Bumble Beys, or Digger Beys based on their category. Beyoncé called herself Queen Bey, working to provide honey for the pack.

The website even states:

"We protect our own. We are all beautiful. One Bey should never turn on another. We defend each other. Let love & respect guide you and always be good to each other. Follow the golden rule Beys!"

The BeyHive also has its own vocabulary inspired by the workings of a beehive. She has assigned meanings to slang related to bees like buzz, pollen, and sting, and her fandom often calls Bey's enemies 'wasps.'

The BeyHive has always been extremely protective of their Queen and has 'stung' her adversaries with all its might over the years.

BeyHive once asked the Golden State Warriors owner's wife to 'kill' herself over alleged feud with Beyoncé

When you attack Beyoncé, you attack the BeyHive. There have been several instances where the BeyHive has stung big names in the industry for allegedly going against the Cowboy Carter singer. In one such instance, the victim of the BeyHive's wrath was Nicole Curran, the wife of the owner of Golden State Warriors.

In June 2019, Beyoncé and Jay-Z attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors. The two sat beside Nicole Curran, the wife of Warriors owner Joe Lacob.

After the game, photos of Beyoncé giving Curran a side eye surfaced, and the BeyHive was quick to launch an attack on the latter. The threats became so severe that she was forced to explain herself in the comment section of a photo. The 56-year-old explained that she loved and respected Beyoncé and that the photos were taken way out of context.

"I respect Queen B. I love her! I talked to her husband twice tonight. First, to take a drink order for them both when they arrived as they were our guests. Second, to explain why I gave his wife a rose from a fan," explained Curran.

She concluded by mentioning that even Beyoncé wouldn't approve of the attack she was facing from her fanbase.

"All of this has been taken out of context. I am a happily married woman. Telling me to kill myself?????? Somehow I don't think she would support this," she concluded.

Queen Bey is the owner of around 80,000 real bees

Besides having millions of Beys across the globe, Queen Bey is the proud owner of almost 80,000 real bees. In a Vogue issue published on November 1, 2020, Queen Bey revealed that she owns two beehives, which help her produce hundreds of jars of honey a year.

""I know it's random, but I have two beehives. Real ones. I've had them at my house for a while now. I have around 80,000 bees and we make hundreds of jars of honey a year," commented Queen Bey.

However, the honey is not used for any business purpose but for the well-being of her children.

"I started the beehives because my daughters, Blue and Rumi, both have terrible allergies, and honey has countless healing properties," explained the Queen.

According to the Mayo Clinic, honey has many inflammatory and cough-suppressing properties and has been known to act as a placebo for children who think of it as a medicine.

