Why did Big Hit go to jail? Rapper’s son Hit Boy seeks help from fans over father’s safety concerns in prison

Recently, Hit Boy, aka Big Hit's son Chauncey Alexander Hollis Jr., sought help from fans over his father's safety concerns in prison by launching a petition called Support Big Hit’s Rights: Help Rescue Big Hit. The petition on change.org claims:

"This innocuous man has been deprived of his visitation rights, access to phones, and the law library - all without a worthy cause."

Concerns surrounding Big Hit reportedly began after a recent Instagram post from reform activist and writer Tiffany Gaines showcasing the imprisoned rapper talking about his time in detention since his arrest in October 2024.

In his interview with Men's Health dated January 2024, Big Hit revealed that he served 15 years in federal prison after being caught with 10kgs of cocaine, $300,000 in cash, and 10 guns. Additionally, six years after his release from the first sentence, Big Hit went to prison for a 12-year sentence connected to a hit-and-run accident.

In the petition seeking help for his imprisoned father, Hit Boy asked his fans to raise their voices against the injustice Big Hit was undergoing. Moreover, he asked fans to unite and "call for the fair treatment of Big Hit in Forsyth County Jail" by signing the petition.

The What A Life rapper's petition concludes by stating that signatures on the petition will send a message about how discriminatory treatment is unacceptable in society and how everyone deserves justice.

"Big Hit now finds himself trapped in a harsh environment"— Hit Boy mentioned in petition seeking help over father's safety concerns in prison

In addition to asking fans and followers to sign the 'Support Big Hit’s Rights: Help Rescue Big Hit' petition to advocate against discriminatory prison treatment and injustice, Hit Boy also mentioned some details about his father's current plight in jail.

The Chaos rapper mentioned that Big Hit's attorney JD Byers was dismissed and Judge Thomas D Schroeder was suspended for professional misconduct, adding:

"Big Hit now finds himself trapped in a harsh environment without the essential resources to advocate for himself. This situation is not just about one man. It speaks volumes about the unjust practices that afflict our legal and penal systems."

This is not the first time Hit Boy has publicly spoken about his father's struggles. According to a report by Billboard dated October 2024, the rapper shared a video of his father speaking from a jail phone. In the video, Big Hit said:

“It’s free Big Hit, my n—a... You know what I’m saying, I f—k with my real fans, my n—a. If y’all f—ing with me, go ‘head and download my CDs and cash out on my merch,” he said.

In the now-deleted post's caption, Hit Boy revealed that people had been asking him why he was dropping so much music and moving around with his father a lot more. Addressing the same, the rapper mentioned that he always had the paranoia of his father going back to prison, which actually happened.

Moreover, the rapper shared that he and his father recorded more than 700 songs when he was out giving fans the news about dropping more tracks. Hit Boy also mentioned:

"We don't know what the future holds but Big Hit sends his love to all his supporters."

In the post shared by Tiffany Gaines, Hit Boy's father claimed that he had endured physical abuse in prison and that his life was in danger.

