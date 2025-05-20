Why was EBK Jaaybo arrested again? Legal issues explored as rapper is taken into custody in Pope County

EBK Jaaybo is making headlines after he was taken into custody on multiple charges on May 18, 2025. The arrest was carried out by the Arkansas State Police, as reported by KATV.

Notably, the rapper is scheduled to join NBA YoungBoy on tour, where he is set to make a special appearance alongside Deebaby and K3. The tour is expected to begin on September 2 this year, with the final show scheduled for the following month at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

Meanwhile, Thizzler On The Roof obtained documents related to EBK Jaaybo’s recent arrest, listing the charges filed against him.

Also known as Jaymani Gorman, he has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, along with one count each of theft by receiving and criminal use of a prohibited weapon. The arrest report also included Jaaybo’s mugshot, and an update from KATV stated that he is being held in Pope County.

Thizzler On The Roof also acquired a screenshot of a comment by @california_capitol_bail_bonds on Instagram, stating that Jaaybo has already appeared in court and was reportedly granted bail set at $200,000. The comment noted that the entire amount must be paid in cash.

EBK Jaaybo was arrested earlier this year: Legal issues, new music video, and more

According to XXL Magazine, Jaymani was held at the San Joaquin County Jail for almost a year after being accused of illegal gun possession. Although he was released on February 6, 2025, he was taken into custody the following month on charges of possession of a controlled substance and ammunition.

In addition, EBK Jaaybo was also accused of violating probation and driving without a license, an incident that occurred when he failed to stop at a stop sign in Carson. However, he was released around a week later.

Following his release in February, Jaaybo shared an Instagram post in which he was seen posing with bundles of cash inside a private flight and outside a vehicle. In one of the photos, he wore watches on both hands, and a few chains appeared below. The caption read:

“Push up I heard he a score I want that.”

According to Hot New Hip Hop, EBK Jaaybo released the music video for his new single, Long Live My Brother, on April 12, 2025, via his official YouTube channel. The video came just weeks after his release from prison and has since garnered almost two million views.

Before his release in February this year, EBK Jaaybo dropped an album titled The Reaper while incarcerated in September 2024. According to Throwbacks 101.1, the album featured Jaaybo recalling his experiences with different things over the years. In an interview with iHeartRadio the same month, Jaaybo said that he did not write the singles and added:

“I just went in there and just went crazy. I was fresh out. I had so much to say and so much on my mind that I couldn’t express. I was in jail. A ni**a just hit the booth and went crazy and it just turned out to be phenomenal.”

The 21-year-old began his career in 2018 and has released five albums so far, including 2021, Letter 4 The Streets, Rrari 4Eva, and Sinners Prayer.

