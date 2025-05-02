Italian fashion designer Riccardo Tisci is facing multiple charges in a lawsuit filed by Patrick Cooper on April 29, 2025. The suit alleges that Cooper was s*xually assaulted after Tisci reportedly drugged him on one occasion, as per People magazine.

Ad

According to Business of Fashion, Tisci is known for his association with fashion houses such as Givenchy. He also worked with the London-based company Burberry for around four years. Furthermore, he has collaborated with multiple clients, including Jay-Z and Beyoncé, as per The Independent.

Notably, People magazine obtained the legal documents in which Patrick Cooper alleges that he had a drink at a restaurant, 2 Sisters 4 Brothers, in New York City in June last year, and that Riccardo had put a drug in it.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Patrick Cooper alleged that Riccardo Tisci brought him to his residence when the drug started affecting him. According to People magazine, Patrick was reportedly not allowed to leave Tisci’s house, where Riccardo s*xually assaulted him while Cooper was unable to resist or defend himself.

The lawsuit claims that when Patrick came back to his senses, he discovered himself naked alongside Tisci, who was reportedly in the same condition. The court documents mentioned that Patrick did not agree to consume any kind of drug.

Ad

Patrick is now seeking compensatory and punitive damages in the case, which claims that the alleged incident violates New York State’s Gender-Motivated Violence Act. Apart from assault, the lawsuit includes charges of battery, false imprisonment, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, as stated by People magazine.

Riccardo Tisci’s spokesperson denies the allegations: Alleged victim reveals more details

Riccardo's spokesperson has dismissed the charges (Image via Getty)

The lawsuit by Patrick Cooper alleges that the drug used by Riccardo Tisci was something that made him feel nothing at all, leaving him unaware of his actions after having the drink, as per The Independent.

Ad

Cooper spoke to the outlet on Thursday, April 30, saying that he could handle himself after having liquor but did not feel anything after drinking around two glasses of wine. Cooper claimed that Tisci was reportedly kissing him when he opened his eyes.

Patrick alleged that he met Riccardo Tisci for the first time through a common friend when the incident happened, and they were reportedly accompanied by three more people at the restaurant, including a friend of Cooper. Patrick told The Independent that he was confused once he woke up, as he stated:

Ad

“I was like, ‘How did I get here?’ I kept saying, ‘How did I get here?’ I keep asking him how I got there, and he’s not responding. We got upstairs, my clothes are there, next to the couch.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cooper claimed that he immediately got in touch with his friend after coming out of Riccardo Tisci’s house. Patrick alleged that the friend questioned him about his whereabouts, saying that the latter could not find him and was searching everywhere for him.

Patrick also alleged that he underwent a r*pe kit test before contacting the cops for a complaint and reportedly spoke to Tisci, who allegedly refused to recognize him. Cooper claimed that Riccardo continued claiming the same despite the fact that Patrick sent a photo of himself to Tisci. Patrick addressed his conversation with Riccardo Tisci by saying:

Ad

“I told him, ‘How do you not remember me? I was at your house.’ He goes, ‘Oh yeah, I remember you now. Nothing happened.’ I said, ‘I woke up naked.’ He said, ‘No, you had clothes on.’ And that’s when I knew.”

In response, Riccardo Tisci’s representative dismissed the accusations when speaking to People magazine on Thursday, May 1, stating that Tisci aims to get himself out of this entire situation as soon as possible.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More