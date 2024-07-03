Why did Selena Gomez sue a mobile game? Singer's $10M lawsuit explored

Selena Gomez entered the business world while managing her music and acting careers. The Wizards Of Waverly Place alum started her clothing line called Dream Out Loud and is also the founder of Rare Beauty, reportedly worth $2 Billion. Gomez had filed a lawsuit against a gaming company in April 2020, for using her name and image without her approval.

The app called "Clothes Forever-Styling Game" featured characters resembling various high-profile celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid, Beyonce, and Taylor Swift. Selena Gomez was represented by her attorney Alex Weingarten and revealed that the app used her face and likeness without her consent. While the exact details of the lawsuit were not revealed, the parties had reached a tentative settlement in September 2023, per The Rolling Stone.

Selena Gomez filed a $10 Million lawsuit against a mobile fashion game

"Clothes Forever-Styling Game" was sold by Guangzhou Feidong Software Technology Co., a China-based seller of the game. The game was launched in the App Store in 2017. MutantBox Interactive Limited, a British company, held copyrights to the game, per Variety. The game, which was available to download for iPhone and iPad and users, could offer advice and style various models, musicians, and actresses.

Gomez filed a lawsuit in April 2020 against Guangzhou Software and MutantBox Interactive, and sought at least $10 Million in compensation. According to Gomez, the app uses her name and likeness of personality, without taking her consent.

The $10 Million represents "all income, profits or other benefits" the companies made on the mobile game by using Selena's likeness. Additionally, the Come & Get It singer's representatives emphasized that the companies had violated her "rights of publicity." They explained that they had used Selena's popularity to make profit.

Selena's legal representative, Alex Weingarten told Business Insider in a statement,

"Selena Gomez's career as a model, actress, musician, and entrepreneur has made Selena a household name."

He explained that Gomez is a "style icon" and the app has violated her "rights." According to Business Insider, the game used Selena's appearance in the app and advertisements. For instance, one of the game's screenshots showed Gomez in a pose and outfit that resembled her appearance on the cover of Flare Magazine, in November 2015.

The suit noted that Gomez "carefully" curates "all endorsements and business opportunities” in a way that advances her professional goals and her image as a role model for youth. They added that Gomez would "never invest in a game that asks users to make in-game purchases", as much as "$99.99", to unlock features.

It was later reported that the parties had been able to reach a tentative settlement in September 2023. However, the terms by the Los Angeles Superior Court, remain undisclosed and were pending the judge's approval, per The Rolling Stone.

As revealed in the lawsuit, Selena Gomez is "careful" about her business endorsements and opportunities. Additionally, she would not invest in an app that was "bug-riddled" since 2017. Although the game companies and Selena Gomez reached a settlement eventually, the details remain undisclosed. The game is no longer available on the app store and it is unclear when it was shelved.

