Why is Star Brim in jail? Cardi B's friend shares a new photo from behind bars

Cardi B's friend Star Brim took to Instagram on November 19, 2024, and shared pictures from behind bars with the caption:

"Walking This 💩 Down !! 💪🏾 #FREEME #FREEDABIGGEST"

According to a report by All HipHop, dated March 11, 2024, Star Brim aka Yonette Respass was sentenced to one year and one day in prison followed by a supervised release for three years in a RICO case. Brim pleaded guilty to involvement in criminal activities related to the 5-9 Brims Blood, which is a street gang.

Cardi B's close friend was charged under the RICO Act along with 17 gang members for their involvement in 5-9 Brims' illegal operations.

Vibe's report on Star Brim's RICO case dated March 12, 2024, mentioned that the case recognized Brim as the gang's highest-ranking female star and "godmother". As per the indictment, she was charged with ordering a slashing and participating in a racketeering conspiracy.

"It’s like we have grown up"- Cardi B commented on Star Brim's journey the night before she turned herself in

Cardi B and Star Brim spent time together the night before she turned herself in, on September 19, 2024, and the two friends also went live on Instagram. Cardi B referred to prison as "big girl school" given Brim's children were nearby and called her friend's sentence a reset.

The rapper said that when Brim graduates from big girl school, "it’s going to be a whole brand new everything.”

Cardi also praised Star Brim's journey and said:

“It’s like we have grown up. You have became such a different person, and it’s just like, I really want people to hear her story and it’s so inspirational…”

Additionally, Cardi B mentioned that she would challenge herself along with Star Brim and said that if her friend was going to be uncomfortable, she would put herself in similar situations as well.

Responding to what Cardi said, Brim mentioned:

“Cardi is never there for me when I want her. But every single time I need this little b*tch, she’s there.”

At the time that Brim pleaded guilty to her involvement with the street gang, Judge Daniels recommended that she serve her sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut.

Brim was ordered to surrender to the Bureau of Prisons designated institution on July 1, 2024, but she requested the judge for a delay as she wanted to take her son to his first day of kindergarten. The judge approved Brim's request and her surrender date was adjourned to September 20, 2024.

As per All HipHop, Brim's sentence handed down by Judge Daniels comprises conditions that aim to prevent Cardi B's close friend from going back to her gang-related past. The sentence states that after serving her sentence, Brim has to follow strict orders and cannot associate with anyone from the 5-9 Brims Blood gang or its factions.

This includes avoiding areas known for the street gang's activities and trying to connect with them on the internet.

Additionally, one of the conditions of Star Brim's release includes her participation in an outpatient mental health treatment program along with periodic drug testing. Apart from the terms of supervised release, she was required to pay a special assessment of $100.

